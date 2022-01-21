Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Trailer Shows Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl LVI is less than a month away, which means fans are getting ready for one of the biggest halftime shows in the game’s history. A trailer for the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was released on Thursday and previews what fans should expect from the event. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the trailer features all five performers — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. They will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Feb. 13.

In the trailer, all five performers appear in an action-type role. They are all doing their own thing before being called to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl halftime show. Eminem is seen writing rap lyrics with the Slim Shady version of himself. Snoop Dogg is seen driving in California while Mary J. Blige is in a middle of a photo shoot. Kendrick Lamar is writing and throwing away papers, and Dr. Dre is seen walking on a beach waiting to be picked up by Snoop Dogg.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a press release back in September. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

As the five music superstars get ready for the show, eight teams are battling for the right to play in the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams will play in the divisional round of the playoff this year and would love to win the championship at their home stadium. The only problem is that this Sunday they are facing the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ironically won the big game in their own home stadium last season.