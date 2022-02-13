Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Super Bowl LVI, the 2022 NFL championship game, is just hours away, and the star-studded 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is sure to be a highlight. Not only will it be a headline-grabbing show, it’s set to go down in history as one of the biggest mash-ups ever. As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, not one, but five performers will take the stage. That lineup will include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all bringing their hits to the halftime show.

Given that the halftime show performance is set to be one for the ages, millions of eyes will be tuning in Sunday night. The exact time of the halftime show is unconfirmed, though it will begin approximately between 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET following the first two quarters of the game. The exact start time depends on how long the first half of the game takes. Meanwhile, kickoff for the Big Game is 6:30 p.m. ET. Both the game and the halftime show will air live on NBC and Peacock, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/h3NhX6-5mO0

The five performers were confirmed to be headlining this year’s show back in September. The halftime show will mark the first time the five legendary artists will perform together. Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi said in a press release the show “prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter added that the performance was “history in the making.”

Ahead of Sunday night’s game, Pepsi released a Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer in late January titled “The Call.” Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, known for Straight Outta Compton, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Lamar, and Blige appeared in action-type roles before being called to Los Angeles for the halftime show.

Songs for the show haven’t been confirmed, though there is no shortage of options. Together, the five performers have released a total of 22 No. 1 Billboard albums and have won 44 combined Grammy Awards. The first trailer for the halftime show features each of their most legendary tracks – Eminem’s “Rap God,” Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode,” Blige’s “Family Affair,” Lamar’s HUMBLE,” and Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” – any or all of which could be sung on stage. Cleveland.com also suggested that several of the singers’ hits together could be featured such as “Forgot About Dre” from Dr. Dre featuring Eminem or “Now or Never” by Lamar and featuring Blige. Fans will ultimately have to wait for the Sunday night show to learn the full setlist.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar will not be alone on stage. Joining the performers will be famed deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes, who will sign the halftime show in American Sign Language, marking the first time ASL performers have ever been featured in the Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the 2022 Halftime Show set to take place at around 8: p.m. They can be watched live on NBC and Peacock.