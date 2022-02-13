Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem Net Worth 2022 Revealed

Amid the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Eminem took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the Pepsi Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show. His headlining performance marked the latest milestone in the rapper’s decades-long career in the music industry, which has helped Eminem, 49, amass a staggeringly high net worth.

What is Eminem’s net worth?

Since first entering the industry through the local Detroit hip-hop scene, the Detroit native, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has since garnered a net worth of $230 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet notes that Eminem is “consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world,” and in a given year makes an estimated $20 million. However, the outlet noted that Eminem’s annual income fluctuates, and during years where he is actively touring to support an album, he can make anywhere from $30 million to $50 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in October 1972, Eminem got his start in music at an early age, adopting the rap persona “M&M,” based on his initials, when he was 14. He went on to gain recognition and respect from the local Detroit area hip-hop scene and joined a group called Bassmint Productions. He released his debut album, Infinite, in 1996. It was around this time that he adopted the Slim Shady persona, and in 1997, he recorded “the Slim Shady EP.” He later signed a contract with Aftermath Entertainment to re-record and polish The Slim Shady EP with Dre as Executive Producer, which became a critical success and was eventually certified 4X Platinum.

Throughout his career, Eminem has sold 170 million albums worldwide and is one of the 10 bestselling artists of all time. His first two albums sold nearly 50 million copies worldwide. He has also taken home a number of awards. Eminem checked another milestone off his career checklist on Sunday when he headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside fellow musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Super Bowl 2022 (LVI) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET), though Super Bowl Sunday will be packed with a ton of pregame shows, including the annual Puppy Bowl. Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC. You can also stream the game live on Peacock or the NBC Sports app.