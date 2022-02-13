Super Bowl Halftime Show: What Is Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth?

Snoop Dogg took on one of the biggest moments of his career so far: the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show. Snoop’s Sunday night performance at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar marked just the latest accolade in his career, which has spanned decades and has cemented him a pretty generous net worth.

What is Snoop Dogg’s net worth?

Since first breaking onto the rap scene in the 1990s, Snoop has garnered a massive $150 million net worth to his name, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That net worth has been padded by and grown with several years of multi-million earnings. In 2007 alone, Snoop brought in $17 million, and while he hasn’t reached that high number since, according to the outlet, his yearly figures are still impressive. The following year, Snoop earned 16 million. After his annual salary dropped to $9 million in 2012, it again crossed the eight-figure mark in 2013 when he made $10 million. In 2019, the most recent figure available, Snoop made $15 million.

Snoop’s impressive net worth is due to his decades-long career as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor. He broke onto the rap scene in the early ’90s after he was discovered by Dr. Dre in 1992. His debut album, Doggystyle, was released just a year later, debuting at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. That album featured a number of hits, including “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice,” and was followed by several more albums in the following years that helped cement Snoop as a leading figure in the world of rap.

Since first breaking onto the rap scene, and amid his ever-growing career, Snoop has made a name for himself in other areas of the entertainment world as well. He has directed several adult films and has also appeared on television and in films, with his credits including The L Word, Trailer Park Boys, Utopia Falls, BMF, and F Is for Family, among dozens of others. He is next set to expand his career with his Sunday night Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. Snoop was confirmed to be part of this year’s headlining performance, described by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter as “history in the making,” back in September. The roster of five performers will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California during the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Snoop will be pulling double duty on Game Day. In addition to headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, he will also co-host the 2022 Puppy Bowl alongside his good friend Martha Stewart. The 2022 Puppy Bowl, a pregame annual show, kicked off at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. Super Bowl LVI begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the halftime performance set to begin at around 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.