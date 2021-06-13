Watch: Lamar Odom KOs Aaron Carter in Dominant Celebrity Boxing Match

✖

The celebrity boxing craze took a very sad turn on Friday night when former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom fought singer Aaron Carter in the ring in Atlantic City. With Odom standing almost a full foot taller than Carter, the fight ended in the way one could expect. Carter, 33, couldn't quite keep up with Odom, 41, and the match ended after Odom knocked him to the ground in the second round.

At the start of the fight at the Showboat Hotel, Carter came out swinging, expending a lot of energy with little reward. Odom took a swing that knocked Carter across the ring at one point during the first round. Carter got up for a second round, but he might have been better off not doing that. The second round went mostly the same way, with Odom leading Carer around the ring as he punched him. Carter eventually fell down. The referee, who happened to be UFC legend Chuck Liddell, asked Carter if he wanted to keep the fight going, but that was it. There would be no third round.

The fight was live-streamed on FITE.TV and viewers had to pay $29.99. "I’m building the WWE of boxing," promoter Damon Feldman, the founder of Celebrity Boxing, told The New York Post before the fight. "Boxing is in a weird spot. There are no fighters to follow right now. Celebrities are looking at this as a way to get back in the spotlight and a way to get money." Feldman recruited Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin to host the event, notes Yahoo! Sports. Love & Hip-Hop: New York stars Cisco Rosado and Peter Gunz also fought, with their co-star Rich Dollanz referring their fight.

Odom won two NBA championships during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is best known today through his relationship with the Kardashians. He was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, and they starred in their own series, Khloe & Lamar. He almost died in October 2015, when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He was treated for drug and alcohol addiction. He got engaged to Sabrina Parr in November 2019, but they split in November 2020.

As for Carter, he is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and he had a successful pop career in the early 2000s himself. After a long break from recording, he returned to music with his 2018 album LOVE. More recently, he has made headlines for his controversies, including starting an OnlyFans account in March 2020. He got engaged to Melanie Martin in June 2020 after she suffered a miscarriage. In March, Carter shared a photo of Martin's positive pregnancy test. Carter has also struggled with drug addiction.