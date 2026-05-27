LeBron James Retirement Odds Revealed

NBA fans have focused on an important question ever since the Los Angeles Lakers exited the playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinal. Will LeBron James retire?

This is a topic that Polymarket continues to highlight as the offseason approaches. The predictive market platform has seen the percentage shift drastically throughout the NBA season.

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Will LeBron James retire before next NBA season?

Yes 9% · No 92%

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As of May 27, James has a 9% chance of retiring ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, his age 42 season. This is the lowest the odds have been all year. The previous low was 10% on May 5 and Jan. 3.

The highest percentage, per Polymarket, was on Dec. 13, 2025. The market gave James a 36% chance of retiring. This shift happened three days after the Lakers lost 132 – 119 to the Spurs. One day later, the Lakers defeated the Suns 116 – 114.

Retirement is not the only possible path forward for James, who has set numerous records during his 23-year career. The simplest option is signing with the Lakers for one more run.

Multiple reports have linked the four-time MVP to the Warriors, which would put him on the same team as Steph Curry. They previously faced off in the NBA Finals, but they could join forces for the 2026-27 season in pursuit of a ring.

Another option is returning home to Cleveland. James started his Hall of Fame career with the Cavaliers in 2005, and then he returned to them after four years in Miami (2010-14). It’s possible he could close out his career with one more season in Ohio.

This is far from the first time that James has made NBA fans wait for him to make a decision. He has done so numerous times, dating back to “The Decision” in 2010 when he announced that he would leave the Cavaliers for the Heat.

James also made fans wait for a decision in 2014 when he announced that he would leave the Heat to return to the Cavaliers.

He took less time to announce that he would join the Lakers in 2018, but that served as the exception. It’s unlikely that he will make a decision on his playing future anytime soon.