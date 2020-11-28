Aaron Carter Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract, Wants to Fight a Boy Band Member

✖

Several high-profile figures have signed celebrity boxing deals in recent years, including Logan Paul, Joe Giudice and Vanilla Ice. Now another celebrity in Aaron Carter has joined the list. The "Summertime" singer inked a deal with boxing promoter Damon Feldman and sent out a challenge to other pop stars.

According to TMZ, Carter wants to box any "boy band-type" singer willing to step into the ring with him. This list could include members of 98 Degrees, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, O-Town or even Menudo. Carter is reportedly not picky about his opponent — although he apparently has a dream match in mind. He reportedly wants to face off with Justin Bieber.

TMZ also reports that there is no set a date for the upcoming match. Carter reportedly wants to fight in Los Angeles in either April or May. The status of the COVID-19 pandemic will play a role in the timeline. Additionally, Carter "is hopeful" that he will land a seven-figure pay-per-view contract for the upcoming bout.

While Carter tries to find an opponent for his celebrity match, Paul is busy making strong claims about his own pending fight. The YouTube star challenged undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a celebrity boxing match in November 2019. The pair reportedly agreed, and rumors later surfaced about Mayweather signing a contract. However, the fight has not yet materialized.

Despite the lack of a concrete fight date, Paul has continued to turn heads with Mayweather's comments. He said that he would beat Money in a street fight. Paul also said that he is ready to fight the boxer at any time.

"Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his a—! No question," Paul told TMZ. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a—!" He continued and proclaimed that there is only one venue where Mayweather could find success against him. He also said that his size is a major advantage in the match.

"The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—!" Paul continued. "I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—ing matter to me. I'm eight inches taller; I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm two times as hungry and 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake [Paul]!"