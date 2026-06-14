ABC Show Star Welcomes Baby

A beloved ABC television personality’s family just grew by one!

Lindsey Arnold, a former Dancing With the Stars winner, announced the birth of her third child. Through a series of Instagram posts, the DWTS pro revealed she gave birth via C-section to a boy named Hayes Duff Cusick on Wednesday.

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“Our son blessed our lives forever on 6/10/26 at 8:01am,” Arnold wrote. “7lbs 18.5in of pure heaven and we feel so beyond grateful that he is ours.”

She went on to reveal that the infant’s middle name was given in honor of her father, Joshua Duff Arnold.

She added, “Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Odds

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Arnold has been away from Dancing With the Stars since Season 30, where she finished 12th with Bachelor alum Matt James. While fans are hoping she makes her way back to the ballroom one day soon, they are currently hyping themselves up for Season 35.

Some ABC viewers are even placing bets on the Season 35 winner already. There are only two confirmed cast members, Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, so far, and Polymarket users are already backing them.

Will Ciara Miller win Dancing With the Stars: Season 35?

As of press time, Polymarket gives Miller a 48% chance to win, while Higgins has a 47% chance. These odds will surely change as the season approaches, so stay tuned!

And in the meantime, you can also place Polymarket wagers on who will be cast on DWTS Season 35, with names like Rob Rausch, Miranda McWhorter and Ashtin Earle already rumored.

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