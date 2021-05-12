Watch: Lamar Odom Shows off Boxing Skills Ahead of Fight With Aaron Carter

✖

Lamar Odom is ready for his boxing match against Aaron Carter. TMZ obtained a video of the former NBA star in the ring sparring before his fight, which will take place on June 11 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Odom looks very serious and has gotten in shape (watch the video here).

Odom vs. Carter is the main event of Celebrity Boxing, which will be available on pay-per-view. The match was announced in February, and Celebrity Boxing creator Damon Feldman is very pumped for the matchup. "It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," he said. Feldman also talked about Odom's training and what he expects from him. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good," Feldman added. "His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

This will be the first official fight for Odom and Carter, but Odom is confident he can get the job done. "I've always boxed. In my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I've learned on my man's face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson," Odom said. "This is gonna be easy work."

Odom has the height advantage as he stands at 6'10" while Carter is 5'11". But Carter is not backing down from Odom as he recently said: "I know I can [beat Lamar]. Come June 12, like I said, like Apollo Creed said, 'I'm gonna drop him like a bad habit,' and I mean that."

For Odom, the fight will happen over a month after his father, Joe, died. "Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement." Odom wrote. "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy. Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters."

Odom, 41, played in the NBA from 1999-2013 and won two NBA titles when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011 after averaging 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game off the bench. Carter, 33, gained fame in the early 2000s with his song "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." He has released five albums in his career, with the latest being released in 2018.