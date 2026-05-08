Polymarket Traders Are Split on Whether Tiger Woods Will Play in a PGA Tournament in 2026

There isn’t a name more synonymous with golf than “Tiger Woods.” Not only is the American legend arguably the greatest golfer of all time, he might just be the most famous athlete of all time.

Woods was unchallenged as the greatest golfer in the world for almost 20 years. He fought through injuries, emotional setbacks and personal loss on his way to the second most major wins ever.

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But now, just when it seemed Woods was primed for a comeback, he has fallen victim to his biggest personnel challenge: addiction.

It all started in 2009 when Woods crashed his Escalade outside his house in Florida, marking not just his first accident, but also the first time the public learned of his possible addiction issues, as well as his infidelity.

STUART, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Tiger Woods is seen leaving Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Then, just eight years later, Woods got into his most famous kerfuffle when police found him asleep on the side of the road in his Mercedes. Woods later admitted to being

under the influence of prescription medication. These two major events (no pun intended)

sandwich a string of accusations and public behavior where Woods was reported to be deeply intoxicated.

And now another chapter has been added to the saga. Woods was arrested on March 27th following a rollover crash in Jupiter, a Florida town with speed limits no higher than 45 mph. Woods refused a urine test but did admit to taking several pills earlier in the day.

Since then, Woods has stepped away from the public eye to seek treatment for his continued struggles. And now Woods, who appeared to be on the verge of playing in his first major tournament in years, is out of golf action indefinitely.

People are now speculating whether Woods may get another tournament appearance in the current calendar year. Prediction markets are on the leading edge of shaping these odds. Right now, Polymarket gives a 26% chance that Woods gets at least one more tournament this year.

That number may seem low given Woods’ sheer talent, but it also might seem high considering the recent events in his life. Think you have the right side? Go to Polymarket today.