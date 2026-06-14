Music Legend John Williams Has Died, According to Collaborator

John B. Williams, a bassist best known for appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, has passed away following a recent health emergency. He was 85 years old.

His wife Jessica previously told TMZ that he had recently suffered a fall and subsequently underwent brain surgery due to his injuries. She further revealed that her late husband had been battling dementia before the fall.

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Following the surgery, it was revealed that Williams was unable to walk or talk, with his health quickly declining. He was placed in hospice and died on June 4.

Born on February 27, 1941, Williams initially studied percussion before switching to bass while serving in the United States Marine Corps. He performed for various jazz musicians, including Zoot Sims, Clark Terry, Leon Thomas, and Kenny Burrell.

He joined The Tonight Show in 1972 and then joined The Arsenio Show in 1989.

Fans remember his and fellow musician Nancy Wilson’s collaborations over the years.

“For more than twenty five years, John was far more than Nancy Wilson’s bassist, John was one of her trusted musical anchors,” a statement shared on the Legendary Song Stylist Nancy Wilson Facebook page. “Nancy often joked that she did not read music and depended on the bass to help her find what she called “her spot.” Night after night, city after city, she found that spot with John. He was her guide, her foundation, and one of her beloved ‘gentlemen.’”