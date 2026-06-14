The Sunday Netflix movie list is not exactly what prediction markets expected.

There is a new top-dollar romantic comedy with an A-list star, but a true crime documentary is blocking it from the No. 1 spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 14, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds around this week’s U.S. Netflix viewership. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Fast Charlie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Charlie Swift is a fixer with a problem: the target he’s whacked is missing his head and the only way Charlie will be paid is if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim’s ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.”

2. Office Romance

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead a raunchy romantic comedy about a secret office romance and the trouble two workaholics get in when they start thinking with their hearts.”

1. Maternal Instinct

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Police pull over a woman who claims she just gave birth. But the baby — and the blood — aren’t hers. Twisted lies unravel in this true-crime documentary.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

This weekend’s rankings have shaken up the top Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

While Office Romance was the early favorite, it appears that Maternal Instinct is gonna take over. There’s one problem, though: It wasn’t even featured as a choice on Polymarket‘s odds. So, if its surprise success holds, a lot of bettors will be out of luck this week.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Office Romance" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.