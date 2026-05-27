Here’s the Most Likely 2027 Super Bowl Winner, According to Current Odds

Super Bowl 60 took place in February, but NFL fans are already looking toward the 2026-27 and Super Bowl 61 in Los Angeles, California.

Two teams already stand out as the favorites, according to Polymarket. Both of these teams hail from the NFC West, the division that captured Super Bowl 61 last season.

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Polymarket currently has the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams as the two favorites. Both head toward the heart of the offseason with a 10% chance. The Buffalo Bills of the AFC East are second with an 8% chance while the Baltimore Ravens of the AFC North are fourth with a 7.3% chance.

The Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 with a dominant 29-13 performance over the Patriots, who now have a 3% chance to win Super Bowl 61. This capped off a season in which the Seahawks stood out as the best in the NFL.

The Pacific Northwest-based team won the top seed in the NFC on the strength of a 14-3 regular-season record. The Seahawks then kicked off their playoff schedule with a 41-6 divisional round blowout win over the rival 49ers.

The playoff schedule continued with the NFC championship. The Seahawks faced off with the rival Rams, who went 12-5 in the regular season. These two teams went back and forth during a hard-fought game, but the Seahawks ultimately won 31-27 to secure a spot in Super Bowl 60.

The Rams, for comparison, enjoyed another winning season under head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The team contended for the NFC West crown but missed out due to late-season losses to the Panthers, Seahawks, and Falcons.

The Rams played three games during the playoffs. They defeated the Panthers in the wild-card round and the Bears in the divisional round before losing to the rival Seahawks.

Both of these NFC powerhouses will bring back prominent players for the 2026-27 season. For example, Stafford just signed an extension to return to the Rams after an MVP season.

The Seahawks will have nearly their entire roster back. This includes top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who signed a deal making him the highest-paid player at his position.