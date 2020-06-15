Aaron Carter Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Melanie Martin Following Miscarriage

Singer Aaron Carter revealed on Instagram Friday he is engaged to his girlfriend, model Melanie Martin. The good news came just days after the couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage. Carter and Martin revealed she was pregnant in April and took their relationship public in January. In March, Martin was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute at the singer's home.

Carter shared a photo of Martin's hands with an engagement ring on her left ring finger. "Love wins," he wrote in the caption, calling her the "future Mrs. Carter. He included the hashtags "engaged," "fiance" and "I love you 3,000," the last of which is a reference to Avengers: Endgame. On Sunday, Carter shared a photo of himself kissing Martin, adding, "Everybody deserves a second chance." Carter also posted a video on his Instagram Story showing the couple holding hands in a car, reports TooFab. The video had the date June 12 added and a pink heart GIF.

Last week, Carter went live on YouTube to tell fans Martin suffered a miscarriage due to "stress conditions." He said the two will "try again" in the future. "We both want that. I gotta take care of her," he said. He also spotted fans criticizing Carter for smoking near Martin while she was pregnant. "That's so rude for you guys to do," Carter told his critics.

Martin and Carter were very excited about the pregnancy when they shared the news in April. Carter shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram clip in which he held up a positive pregnancy test to prove it. The singer later spoke with PEOPLE, telling the magazine the two want to become parents. "We both were trying for it," Carter, 32, said. "I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Carter and Martin took their relationship public on Instagram in January. On March 29, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Carter's home to respond to a domestic dispute. Martin was arrested and released from jail after posting part of her $50,000 bond. After the incident, Carter told TMZ Martin told him she was pregnant before their argument. He believed she was lying at the time and said they would never get back together. He has since reversed that decision. "We just realized that we love each other," he told PEOPLE.