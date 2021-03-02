Lamar Odom Says Ex-Fiancee Sabrina Parr Was 'Lying' to Him the 'Whole Time' They Were Together

✖

Former NBA player Lamar Odom and personal trainer Sabrina Parr ended their engagement in November after a year. Months later, Odom took part in an interview and made some strong comments about his ex. Specifically, he accused Parr of taking advantage of him and his money.

The comments took place during a Monday sit-down with The Real. Odom claimed that Parr "hurt him in every way" and that she was taking advantage of him "for monetary reasons." Odom also referred to Parr as "deceitful" and said that she was lying to him routinely. "I used to really like, take her word for everything," he said, "and she was like, really lying to me the whole time. But I guess she got what she wanted."

Odom also claimed during the interview that Parr was planning with her manager to put out a reality show without telling him about it. Though Odom said that he knew what he was signing up for with the reality show. "Her and her deceitful manager, they supposed to drop this reality show, they didn’t even tell me that they were putting it out," he said. "Who moves like that?"

Parr originally broke the news of the relationship's end with a post on her Instagram Stories. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote as reported by PEOPLE. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.

Parr then stated "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," and that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs." She didn't clarify what these issues were, but Odom provided further context with comments during his Monday interview.

"She putting out there that I'm, you know, doing drugs and if you know my past, if you want to hurt my way of making a living, that's the one thing that you can say or bring up to people is that I'm doing drugs," Odom said. The former NBA player also said that he won't take legal action against Parr and that he hopes his ex-fiancee "shifts her attention" away from him.

A former NBA player, Odom spent his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. He won two NBA championships with the Lakers (2009, 2010) and was named Sixth Man of the Year (2011). Odom also appeared on the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and had his own series with Kardashian, Khloe and Lamar.