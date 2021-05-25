Lamar Odom Gives Update on Where He and Khloe Kardashian Stand 5 Years After Divorce

✖

Lamar Odom is looking back on his marriage to ex-wife Khloé Kardashian with regrets seven years after they split. The former NBA player opened up on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2016 and who helped nurse him through his near-fatal overdose.

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer," Odom, 41, shared in Monday's show. "I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me." Kardashian and Odom had plenty of issues in their marriage, some of which were showcased on their spinoff show Khloé & Lamar, but despite the Good American founder filing for divorce in December 2013, she put off proceedings just two years later when Odom was placed on life support following a near-fatal drug overdose.

Odom has been open about struggling with drug addiction since he was 12 years old after the death of his mother, and during his 2015 overdose, he suffered 12 seizures, six strokes and two instances in which his heart stopped. Once he recovered, Kardashian refiled for divorce, and their split was finalized in 2016. "Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love," the athlete shared Monday. "That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life."

Back in March, Odom reflected on the love he had for his ex while watching his wedding to Kardashian on TV. "My show with my ex wife," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. "I want to thank [Kris Jenner], [Khloé Kardashian], [Kim Kardashian], [Rob Kardashian] [Kourtney Kardashian] for taking me in and loving me without judgement. Y’all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful."

Last week, Odom appeared on Good Morning America to share that he has been staying sober with the help of ketamine, which has been administered to him in small, controlled doses as part of an FDA-approved treatment for two years now. "I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time," Odom explained. "I'm feeling amazing. I'm alive. I'm sober. I'm happy." He continued of his mindset shift, "I don't wake up looking to do lines [of cocaine]... or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled. When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that'd have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn't even enter my mind."