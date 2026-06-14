Musician Oliver Tree Killed in Helicopter Crash, CNN Reports

The popular singer Oliver Tree is dead, according to CNN Brasil citing Rio de Janeiro police.

The “Life Goes On” and “Miss You” musician died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

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Tree (full name Oliver Tree Nickell), age 32, was reportedly among six fatalities when two helicopters collided and crashed into a vehicle yard, sparking a massive blaze. The reported named of the other five deceased individuals are Lucas Brito Chaves, Charles Marsillac, Gaspar Prim, Alexandre Souza and Lucas Vignale.

Oliver Tree performs live at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival in the Domain on February 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prim was also a popular online personality, releasing YouTube videos under the name Gaspi.

Marsillac and Souza are reported to be the pilots involved in the crash. Marsillac was reportedly solo in one helicopter while the other parties where in the second air vehicle.

Cantor Oliver Tree é um dos mortos em acidente aéreo no Rio; assista #AgoraCNN pic.twitter.com/NCFb97IWXN — CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) June 14, 2026

Alleged footage of the incident is circling on X as of press time, though the footage is unverified.

Local police and the Brazilian Air Force are activiely investigating the crash.

About Oliver Tree

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The young music star was best known for combining a comedic and oddball styles and visuals while impressive alternative pop music. He amassed a devoted online following over the past few years, with multiple crossover hits.

As of press time, his biggest song, the Robin Schulz collaboration “Miss You” has 794 million streams on Spotify, while another hit, “Life Goes On,” has 708 million Spotify streams.

The late singer had posted a comedic social media video about being in Brazil on Saturday. He had performed at Studio Stage, São Paulo, Brazil on June 6.