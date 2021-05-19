Aaron Carter Prepares for Fight With Lamar Odom in New Boxing Video

✖

Aaron Carter is getting ready to face Lamar Odom in a boxing match on June 11. And while Odom is looking strong in his training sessions, the same can't be said for Carter. A video of Carter training for the match has surfaced, and he is seen receiving a big body shot that takes him to the ground. According to TMZ, the session ended a few moments later, and Ian Feiner, the man who was mixing it up with Carter, said he was "fine overall."

TMZ also mentioned that the training session took place on May 4. Based on the video, Carter has more work to do in order to take down Odom. Despite the height advantage, Odom says he has boxing experience. "I've always boxed. In my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I've learned on my man's face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson," Odom said earlier this year. "This is gonna be easy work."

The match was officially announced in February as part of the main event of Celebrity Boxing, which will be available on pay-per-view. Damon Feldman, the creator of Celebrity Boxing is excited about the matchup. "It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," he said. Feldman also talked about Odom's training and what he expects from the former NBA star. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good," Feldman added. "His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

Carter believes he can come out of the match victorious. He said: "I know I can [beat Lamar]. Come June 12, like I said, like Apollo Creed said, 'I'm gonna drop him like a bad habit,' and I mean that." This match will happen after the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul match, which have had its pre-fight fireworks. That hasn't happened with Odom vs. Carter, but Odom knows who he will face next.

"After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul. For Nate Robinson!" Odom said to TMZ. Paul defeated Robinson in a boxing match in November. He also challenged Mayweather to a match before stealing his hat, which then led to a fight.