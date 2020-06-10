Aaron Carter Reveals On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Suffered Miscarriage

Aaron Carter revealed difficult news about Melanie Martin's pregnancy, announcing Tuesday that his on-off girlfriend had experienced a miscarriage due to "stress conditions." The singer, 32, who was excited to become a father for the first time, shared the tragedy during a YouTube livestream with Martin and his fans.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter explained. "We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her." The House of Carters star also responded to commenters who criticized him smoking near Martin during her pregnancy, clapping back, "That's so rude for you guys to do."

Carter announced his girlfriend was expecting in an April Instagram Live video, showing fans the positive pregnancy test. "Obviously, I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father, for sure," he said. The singer added, "I won't need a babysitter. I'm going to make a very good father. I'm all about love, give that baby nothing but love."

The couple announced they were going to raise the baby together just three weeks after Martin was arrested on March 29 on suspicion of domestic violence. At the time, the couple split after the former child star claimed on YouTube that she had left him with scratched and bruises while attacking him, saying he "tried to defuse the situation." On Twitter, he accused her of breaking her dog Peanut's leg and "not taking it to the hospital." He continued, "So sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. No one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked (sic) me out…. I'm devastated."

Carter addressed the incident in Tuesday's livestream: "I am happy. [Melanie] has taken full responsibility for what she's done," he said. "My heart never let go of her and there was nothing I could do about it. And I became so miserable and lonely."

In February, Carter wrote on Instagram that he and Martin were "still learning so much" about one another, including their respective boundaries. "Always put your woman first before your own selfish needs," he continued. "That's what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life." He added that he had never met a woman "more invested" in him than Martin, whom he said has "shown me a love that I never thought existed."