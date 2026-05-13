‘Dancing With the Stars’ Adds Athlete to Season 35 Cast

Dancing With the Stars just announced another celebrity for its Season 35 cast!

After the competition dance show previously announced Love Island breakout Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller as its first two castmates, on Tuesday Disney revealed an athlete is joining the ranks of competition.

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Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olson will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall, the network announced during its upfront presentation on Tuesday.

Olson is a sensation on and off the baseball diamond, as he’s a content creator known for his macro baseball insights and captivating storytelling on family, relationships, food and the journey of coming-of-age. He’s also dating Wheel of Fortune nepo baby Maggie Sajak, who stepped into her dWAG era last week as she attended one of Olson’s games. The couple hard-launched their relationship in April during a visit to Disney World.

“Applications closed✅,” Olson wrote via Instagram at the time, confirming he was no longer single.

Olson, whose home base is in Georgia, gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about his relationship with Sajak, who lives in Los Angeles. “It’s really cool because we’re obviously living very different lives right now on the opposite side of the country, but we’re able to come together and just have an awesome relationship,” he said. “I feel like in any relationship, you’re trying to figure out how to see each other as frequently as possible, which is never something that I thought in my past I was going to want to do … but now I really do.”

Disney will announce the rest of the Season 35 lineup — as well as their professional dance partners — on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

The show exploded in popularity last season, earning its largest audience in years thanks to younger viewers, Deadline reports. The Season 34 finale posted the show’s highest-rated finale in nearly 10 years, with the season raking in a record number of fan votes.

Higgins and Miller were the first contestants announced for the upcoming season. Higgins first appeared on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019, but recently reentered the spotlight on Season 4 of The Traitors, where she ultimately lost to Love Island USA‘s Rob Rausch.

Miller’s casting comes amid a scandal in the Bravoverse, as her Summer House co-stars West Wilson and Amanda Batula — who happen to be her ex and her best friend, respectively — recently confirmed their secret romance.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 does not yet have an official premiere date, but ABC confirmed it will be airing in the fall. It will simulcast live across ABC and Disney+ and stream next-day on Hulu.