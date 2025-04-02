‘Southern Charm’ Star Venita Aspen Admits She Thought She’d Marry JT Thomas Before Falling Out

Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen is getting real about her fallout with her co-star Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Us Weekly reports she admitted she felt he would be her forever love.

Venita, 32, told her co-star Leva Bonaparte that she imagined marriage was on the horizon for her and JT, 39. Venita opened up more about that idea with the publication.

“Isn’t that crazy? You know what, time is really something. It’s so crazy,” Venita told Us. “Leva and I would talk about JT a lot. … She was like, ‘I can really see you guys getting along, dating, making something of this.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, me too.’ Then, here we are.”

She says the two briefly dated last year before he went Instagram official with another girl. Despite wanting a future with JT, she told Us that she was unclear about the future of their relationship.

“We just were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, OK, are we doing the dating thing or are we not?’” she recalled. “‘Let’s go out and see if we really do have this chemistry that everyone else is saying that we have.’”

She also says she was unaware of his other relationship. “They weren’t a thing at the time that I know of,” Venita told Us. “That’s what he was telling me, and I was believing him and trusting him in that.”

JT went Instagram official with Ali Pereless — the same girl he was seeing while Southern Charm season 10 was filming — in November 2024. “It’s too messy. I just wish that he could just come out and be like, ‘Hey, listen, I caused all this. I made things messy. Don’t be mad at either [of] these women. I should have done a better job at communicating with both of them what was going on and what I was doing,’” Venita continued. “I wish I knew what I know now. Then I might’ve responded and acted a little different. I did come at him, but I could have done a little more.”