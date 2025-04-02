‘Love Is Blind’ Star Denies Cheating on Wife Following Breakup

Love Is Blind alum Mark Anthony Cuevas is speaking out amid allegations that he cheated on his wife Aubrey Rainey, leading to their current ongoing divorce. Rainey has hinted at being blindsided by the news of the split.

Cuevas made the announcement of their split in an Instagram statement. “This is news to me lol,” she wrote under the comment section.

“Because this was never a conversation or discussion. He got caught out with women and had to cover his tracks to maintain his ‘public image.’ i had no part in this statement and its news to me, as it is to everyone else,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

But the Netflix star tells TMZ otherwise. Instead, he says their relationship “wasn’t aligned with the peace and partnership he wants to raise his sons in — and his focus RN is on being a consistent, integral father.”

They wed in September 2022 and have two sons: Ace, whom they welcomed in April 2021 and Axton, who was born in early 2022. He says his desire to split was communicated “directly,” and told the outlet that his “intention was never to hurt or blindside anyone.”

“I’m not here to argue timelines or opinions. I’m focused on peace, parenting, and protecting what matters most. The boys are the most important thing right now,” he added.

He previously told PEOPLE similar sentiments, noting the split has been “a deeply personal and difficult transition,” and that his goal was “never to create drama or disrespect anyone.”

Cuevas was first introduced to Netflix fans during Season 1 of the dating experiment. He blindly proposed to Jessica Batten (now McGrath). But she said no at the altar, citing their age difference. She later accused Cuevas of putting on for the cameras after they split.

“We really had an agreement on the show,” she told E! News. “We knew that we weren’t going to work out in the end, so on that day, we were not planning on saying yes. When everything went down and he was crying on his mom and everything like that, it was a huge shock to me.”