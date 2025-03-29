‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘L.A. Law’ Actor Denis Arndt Has Died

Actor Denis Arndt, who was known for his roles in the 2003 S.W.A.T. film and L.A. Law, has died.

An obituary written by one of his children shared that Arndt “died peacefully in his bed in his beloved cabin home of almost 50 years in Ashland, Oregon” on Mar. 25. Arndt was 85 years old.

Born on Feb. 23, 1939 in Ashland, Arndt was a Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot and was awarded the Purple Heart twice. After the war, he went on to fly helicopters in Alaska. He later settled in Seattle and was persuaded by a friend to audition for a local theatre, where he landed the main role. He spent numerous seasons at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and became a “full-blown Hollywood star” in the ‘90s.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DENIS ARNDT;CHRIS BURKE

Arndt made his acting debut in the 1974 TV movie Runaway on Rogue River. Other credits included Dawn Flight, Crime Story, Distant Thunder, The Wonder Years, Annie McGuire, Murder, She Wrote, Life Goes On, Columbo: Agenda for Murder, and Stat. In 1990, he landed the role of Jack Sollers in L.A. Law, portraying the role throughout the fifth season, appearing in 11 episodes.

Following his turn on the procedural, Arndt went on to appear in Basic Instinct, We’re Talkin’ Serious Money, Bodies of Evidence, SeaQuest 2032, Nothing Lasts Forever, Metro, Payback, NightScream, Ally McBeal, Chicago Hope, Wasteland, CSI, and Boston Public. Arndt portrayed Sgt. Howard in 2003’s S.W.A.T., based on the 1975 television series of the same name. He also appeared in JAG, The Practice, Sniper 3, Boston Legal, Vanished, Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy, Dolphin Tale 2, The Good Fight, and How to Get Away with Murder. Arndt’s final role was in the 2023 short Do Over.

In addition to acting, Arndt is a founding member of Seattle’s Intiman Theatre and helped shape the Pacific Northwest’s theater landscape, according to Ashland.news. He is survived by his wife, seven children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was passionate about sailing his boat around the San Juan islands,” reads the obituary. “In his own way, Dad lived his life as a full and generous performance, known for his incredible wit, charm, rebel spirit, irreverence, sense of humor, grittiness, and passion for his art. His legacy, both on and off stage, will live on in the hearts of family, friends, and community members. He was charming, handsome, present in the moment, spontaneous, and magnetic – a true Renaissance man.”