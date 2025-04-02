Val Kilmer Dead at 65

Val Kilmer, the legendary actor, has died, according to The New York Times. His daughter, Mercedes, confirmed the news to the publication. He was 65.

Pneumonia was the Batman Forever and Top Gun star’s cause of death. He died on Tuesday at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles.

Kilmer notably faced a throat cancer diagnosis in the later years of his life, though Mercedes confirmed to The Times he had recovered from the illness by the time of his death. (Kilmer had previously noted the same in his 2019 book I’m Your Huckleberry, per Newsweek.)

Val Kilmer (left), Anthony Edwards (center) and Tom Cruise (right) in ‘Top Gun’ (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Over the years, Kilmer portrayed legendary real-life figures (Doc Holliday in Tombstone, Jim Morrison in The Doors), fictional pop culture staples (Batman/Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever) and original characters that would become eventual movie icons (Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun, Chris Shiherlis in Heat). His final on-screen role was reprising the Iceman character for Top Gun: Maverick, sharing the screen with original Top Gun co-star Tom Cruise.

Other notable selections in Kilmer’s filmography include Real Genius, Top Secret!, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Willow, True Romance, The Saint, and MacGruber. He also voiced Moses in the 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt.

In 2021, Kilmer participated in the documentary Val, which documented his upbringing, career and health issues. The doc notably utilized personal footage that Kilmer himself recorded throughout his life.

Kilmer’s representatives have not issued a statement on his passing as of press time, per Variety.