‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence Reduced — Again

No one in federal prison has as much luck as Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City staple has had her six and a half year prison sentence reduced for the third time.

Us Weekly reports the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records show that, Shah, 51, is now scheduled to be released on September 19, 2026. The new date is nearly two months earlier than expected.

Her previous release date was November 3, 2026 after initially being sentenced to serve until August 30, 2028. That sentence was also reduced to December 17, 2027.

Shah and her then-assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly defrauded hundreds of victims over the age of 55 by promising marketing services. While they both initially pleaded not guilty, they ultimately changed their respective pleas ahead of trial. Investigators said Shah was the mastermind and ringleader.

Since her incarceration, she’s kept fans updated vai social media and though an online journal. “Jen has been doing very well — working on her personal self and focused on her journey towards positive rehabilitation,” her rep wrote in a December 2024 journal entry on her website. “Jen is currently focused on her next holiday beauty showcase within FPC Bryan Prison and continues to send love to her family, fans and friends who continuously message her in support. She is thankful for everyone who continues to pray and uphold her in a positive light.”

She’s reportedly the most focused on reuniting with her husband, Coach Sharif Shah, and their adult sons amid her release. The federal raid and her subsequent arrest was documented during Season 3 of the Bravo series.

As part of her plea deal, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million of proceeds traceable to the conspiracy and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution. During the hearing, she told the court: “I knew this was wrong. I knew people were harmed. I am so sorry.”