Two Major ABC Shows in Danger of Cancellation, Report Says

Two of ABC’s biggest new series are on the bubble for cancellation.

According to Deadline, ABC has currently only renewed their flagship series Abbott Elementary and new crime series High Potential for 2025-26. With ABC’s other popular shows, like 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, and Will Trent, their renewal status is just a question of when.

That leaves ABC’s two new scripted series, the cruise-ship-medical-drama Doctor Odyssey and the car-mechanic-comedy Shifting Gears, with an uncertain fate.

Both series are headlined by notable faces, with Doctor Odyssey led by Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson and Shifting Gears led by Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.

The two shows started off with extremely strong ratings, but fell off quickly. Shifting Gears, in particular, was ABC’s biggest launch in over six years. It began its midseason run with 6.1 million live viewers, but had a steep drop off to 3.8 million.

Doctor Odyssey‘s iffy status is mostly due to the series’ high production costs, according to Deadline. With that in mind, the season finale could also serve as a series finale if the show gets the axe. Either way, producer Ryan Murphy will be sticking around ABC, as he’s the creator of 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville.