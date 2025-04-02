Val Kilmer’s Cause of Death Disclosed by His Daughter

Val Kilmer’s family has shared the actor’s cause of death following his passing at age 65 on Tuesday, April 1.



The Hollywood icon, who is best known for films like Top Gun and Batman Forever, died due to pneumonia, daughter Mercedes Kilmer told The New York Times. She also noted that her father had previously battled throat cancer after being diagnosed in 2014.

In 2017, Kilmer opened up about his recovery from throat cancer in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the two-year fight had “taken its toll” and left him short of breath with a raspy voice.

In 2020, Kilmer opened up to Men’s Health about how his faith as a Christian Scientist had helped him through his illness.

“Well, something that was reaffirmed to me – on such a level, it was almost shocking – was a sense of universal love, a kind of power and a different sense of love. It was coming into my consciousness and my body while I was at the hospital,” he said at the time, going on to explain that he didn’t “believe in death.”

In 2021, Kilmer shared the story of his difficult recovery process in the documentary Val, which received a standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Kilmer produced the film, which was directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, with the help of his daughter Mercedes and his son Jack.

In 2022, Kilmer made his final appearance on film in Top Gun: Maverick, the hit sequel to the 1986 classic that reprised his character Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Kilmer made a brief appearance alongside Tom Cruise in the film, which Cruise later described as a “pretty emotional” experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional,” Cruise said in February 2023. “I’ve known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again.”