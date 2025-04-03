Khloé Kardashian Now Shocked by the Intrusive Sexual Questions She Was Asked as a Young Woman

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about agency over her body and the likes. During the latest episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, the Good American founder spoke with Remi Bader, where she dished on the early days of fame, and reflected on questions she was asked that she now deems inappropriate.

“I remember when we started being on TV when I was 21 or 22,” the Hulu star began. “I remember the questions people would ask, and it was a different time then too, they would ask such intrusive questions.”

Despite always answering them, she now says her boundaries weren’t respected or even considered. “Now, when I see old clips of myself, I’m like, ‘The audacity that even that adult thinks I should answer that.’”

And while being on a reality show opens up her life to the opinions of others, it doesn’t mean there shouldn’t have been limits to the things she’d discuss. “It could be a sexual thing,” she added. “It doesn’t even mean I’m doing that thing. I just don’t think that’s for you to even have out there — if I am or if I’m not.”

She says aging has helped her. “The older you get or the more wisdom you get,” she said. “You do set those boundaries for yourself.”

The ladies also talked about self confidence. “I tell one of my girlfriends, she works with me, we were both bigger and now that we’re smaller, we’re athletic smaller, we’ll always joke and be like, ‘I was so much more confident when I was fat and chubby,’” she shared, noting, “Now in a bathing suit I’m like, ‘Oh, do you see this?’ It’s nuts.”

