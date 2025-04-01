Jill Duggar Dillard is looking back on her engagement to husband Derick Dillard 11 years after he popped the question on camera.



The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her engagement on Monday, March 31 while looking back on filming that special episode of her family’s TLC show.

Having gotten engaged on “a beautiful Saturday in the not-so-small-town square in Bentonville, Arkansas,” Jill claimed that they ultimately had to “reenact” the engagement in a second go-around “to make sure the crew had everything they needed from all the camera angles.”

“Also, when we initially walked toward the square, the people helping keep the square cleared for our film shoot, didn’t know we were the couple they were supposed to let in,” she recalled. “So at first they said, ‘I’m sorry, there’s a film shoot happening right now, so we can’t let you on the square for a minute.’ But they let us pass once we let them know we were part of the shoot.”

Jill said that while she hadn’t been sure when Derick was going to propose, seeing all the hoopla with filming, she “pretty much knew it would be sometime that day.” Derick still managed to surprise her though with a performance by country singer Walker Hayes, who wrote a song about the couple’s love story thanks to a producer calling in a favor.

Jill and Derick, now 35, would go on to marry three months later in June 2014 and have since welcomed three sons — Israel, 9, Samuel, 7, and Frederick, 2. Now, more than a decade later, Jill wrote of her husband, “I couldn’t be more thankful to have @derickdillard by my side through the ups and downs of life! LYSM babe!”