'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Armadillo and Miss Teddy Unmasked
The Masked Singer Round 2 ends tonight, with one more singer moving onto the finals later this season. However, that means two other singers will be unmasked before being sent home. It's sure to be another breathtaking hour of reality television.
Who will join Firefly in the finale, and who will be sent home? Check out PopCulture.com's blog to learn how the new episode unfolds and who is under the masks. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which offers a free trial to new users. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.)
Super Showdown and Leslie Jordan Introduction — 8:03 p.m. ET
The "super showdown" show opened with a bang as host Nick Cannon introduced this week's special guest panelist, Leslie Jordan, who now stars on Fox's Call Me Kat. Jordan chose to support Team Cuddly before introducing the first singer of the night. Team Cuddly member Miss Teddy took the stage first.prevnext
Miss Teddy Begs for 'Mercy' and Fan Support — 8:11 p.m. ET
Miss Teddy was introduced with an adorable, clue-filled package. Many of the hints made it clear she is a legendary single. Her vocals on Duffy's "Mercy" were further evidence. All four panelists and Jordan got on the table to applaud. Jordan was left "gobsmacked" by Miss Teddy's performance and later guessed Mavis Staples. Jeong guessed Yolanda Adams, who once told Jeong he was "no Eddie Murphy." Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Gloria Gaynor.prevnext
Armadillo Finds Grace After Jailtime — 8:20 p.m. ET
Armadillo's clue package hinted that he was previously in jail. He then performed "Amazing Grace" as a tribute to his mother. The performance bought Scherzinger to tears, and Jeong comforted her afterward. Jordan guessed Tommy Lee Jones, while Jeong suggested Armadillo was Al Pacino. McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.prevnext
Ringmaster Hopes the Audience Will Always Love Her — 8:31 p.m. ET
Ringmaster was next, and her clue package leaned on her work in higher education. There was also a "Welcome to Nashville" sign, hinting she may be a country singer. Ringmaster impressed everyone when she began singing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You." McCarthy Wahlberg vowed to come back next season with a shaved head if Ringmaster lost.
Looks like #RingmasterMask is used to making people laugh... any ideas who it could be? 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/BNduzxKPkH— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 14, 2022
The panelists believe Ringmaster could be someone who is not known for singing. Thicke picked Sarah Hyland, while Jordan picked Noah Cyrus or Kacey Musgraves. Scherzinger guessed Maren Morris.prevnext
Someone Has to Go Home, One Way or Another — 8:40 p.m. ET
It's the moment we've all been waiting for! 🤩
Which mask will survive the Final Showdown? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/S3KFodavvM— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 14, 2022
Armadillo, Ringmaster, and Miss Teddy performed Blondie's "One Way or Another" in the final showdown. The performance was "pure joy" for Jeong. He felt it was similar to a season finale since everyone did well. Still, two singers had to go home, and the in-studio audience had to vote based on the singers' solo performances.prevnext
Armadillo Unmasked First! — 8:50 p.m. ET
🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/1Eculu24IA— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 14, 2022
Armadillo was eliminated first. Jordan's final guess was Gary Busey, while Scherzinger went with Duane "Dog" Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter. McCarthy Wahlberg stuck with Dog, too, noting how many clues hinted at the former reality TV star. Thicke ignored those clues, though, and went with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Jeong continued with his jokes by guessing Pacino. Once the mask was finally removed, Chapman was revealed.prevnext
Miss Teddy Unmasked! — 9 pm. ET
Miss Teddy was eliminated next, leaving Ringmaster to move on to the finale. This means two of the three contestants in the finale will be members of Team Good. Jeong called Miss Teddy's elimination one of the biggest upsets in Masked Singer history. The final guesses were Yolanda Adams from Jeong, Gloria Gaynor from McCarthy Wahlberg, Karen Clark of the Clark Sisters from Thicke, and Jennifer Holliday from Scherzinger and Jordan. The last guess turned out to be correct!
🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/mEXfsRUiUW— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 14, 2022
Next week, Round 3 begins! The remaining contestants are Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, Prince, Queen Cobra, and Space Bunny.prevnext
