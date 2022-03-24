‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Thingamabob and Cyclops Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 7 reached the finals for Round 1 on Wednesday night. It was another epic night of Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob performances. Only one of the three can move on to the season finale, while two performers were unmasked. The episode shook The Masked Singer universe to its core, as Nick Cannon teased.

Which two singers were sent home? Check out PopCulture.com‘s blog to find out how the premiere unfolded and who was under the mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.)

Thingamabob Performs a ‘Classic.’ — 8:07 p.m. ET

Thingamabob opened the show with a look in the mirror, in which he revealed that his family never believed in his dream. Now, he is out to prove them wrong. He rolled up on stage singing on a car, performing MKTO’s “Classic.” The performance left the panelists confused because many thought it was an athlete at first, but Ken Jeong thought an athlete couldn’t perform that way.

Thingamabob said there was more to him than meets the eye, so he wants to sing in the final to prove it. Jeong guessed Liam Hemsworth, while Robin Thicke guessed Jason Momoa. Nicole Scherzinger thought of Dennis Rodman because of the bull logo seen in his intro video. Thingamabob then pretended to do a jump shot, which may have been a hint.

Cyclops Has a ‘Flashdance’ Feeling — 8:17 p.m. ET

Cyclops’ look in the mirror centered on a surreal moment in his life when he was feeling bad. His life changed when he got a lottery ticket and was featured in his favorite artist’s song. When he took the stage, Cyclops performed Irene Cara’s “Flashdance (What a Feeling),” earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jeong now believes it is Dave Bautista under the mask. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thinks it’s Zac Brown. Thicke picked Dax Shepard because the opening video included a podcast hint, and Shepard has the hit series Armchair Expert.

Firefly Just Wants ‘Attention’ — 8:27 p.m. ET

When Firefly looked in the mirror, she recalled how her mother encouraged her to perform for her neighbors, a move that helped her find success. Firefly then performed Charlie Puth’s “Attention.” It was another great outing on the stage from Firefly.

Jeong still thinks this is Alicia Keys, but McCarthy Wahlberg changed her guess from Monica to Ciara. Thicke guessed it was Keysha Cole, who has connections with Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Pharrell Williams. Their photos have all been shown in Firefly’s clues.

The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly Unite on Stage — 8:38 p.m. ET

The three singers took the stage together to perform James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Everyone did a great job, and the stage was covered in streamers at the end. It was not easy to clean up Cyclops. It was time for the in-studio audience and the panel to vote for their favorite solo performance.

Cyclops Unmasked First! — 8:50 p.m. ET

Cyclops was eliminated after the first vote, despite his strong performance earlier in the show. Before he took off his mask, Thicke changed his guess to Kevin Smith. McCarthy Wahlberg stuck with Zac Brown for her final guess. Jeong insisted it was Dave Bautista, while Scherzinger guessed Michael Keaton. It was very difficult to remove the mask, and it turned out to be Jorge Garcia. Garcia is best know for his role as Hurley on the ABC show Lost.

Thingamabob Unmasked Next! — 8:59 p.m. ET

The next singer eliminated was Thingamabob, meaning Firefly has made it to the finale! McCarthy Wahlberg’s final guess was Michael Strahan. Jeong stuck with his Liam Hemsworth guess, while Scherzinger was still sure it was Dennis Rodman. Thicke was convinced Thingamabob was Jason Momoa for the first three weeks, but he decided to go with J.J. Watt instead. None of the guesses were correct, but Thicke noted that he was not that far off. The singer was NFL player Jordan Mailata. He’s an offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Round 2 Starts Next Week! — 9:15 p.m. ET

The second round to decide the second spot in the finale begins next week. The remaining performers are Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, Miss Teddy, Prince, Queen Cobra, Ringmaster, and Space Bunny. In the first two episodes of the season, Joe Buck was revealed to be Ram while Duff Goldman was unmasked as McTerrier.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the action live, you can head to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Of course, all of the episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.