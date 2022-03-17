Who Is Thingamabob in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7?

The Masked Singer is officially back for Season 7. For this season, The Masked Singer is doing things a bit differently, as they have split up the contestants into three categories — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. Thingamabob, hailing from Team Cuddly, was introduced during the Season 7 premiere. But, who is Thingamabob?

Season 7 sees the return of The Masked Singer‘s judges panel, which includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. Host Nick Cannon has also returned to helm the series once again. Season 7 was seemingly inspired by the Wild West with its theme for the contestants. Instead of placing them into simple “A” and “B” groups, the Fox series separated the singers by their cuddly factors. Since the competition just started, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top amongst the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly masked singers.

First and foremost, the judges got their dose of cuddly thanks to Thingamabob. Read on for all of the clues you need to know about Thingamabob.

Season 7, Episode 2 – ‘Masks at Dawn – Round 1’

Thingamabob, once again, proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with on The Masked Singer. This week, he performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and garnered a standing ovation in the process. Before the judges shared their guesses, they were treated to Thingamabob’s “mega clue,” which ended up being two shields. Thingamabob said that he left his “trident” backstage, but brought out the shields to showcase how he’s ready for “battle.” McCarthy subsequently guessed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Guest judge Eric Stonestreet felt confident in his guess of Omar Benson Miller. Thicke ran with the trident clue and suggested Jason Momoa.

Season 7 Premiere

Thingamabob was the first singer to strut their stuff in the Season 7 premiere. For the premiere, each of the masked singers had their own “clue-mercial” that, naturally, gave some insight into their identity. Thingamabob’s began with the narrator explaining how they have to fend for himself after being taken out of their natural habitat, which seemed to be exemplified by a Hotel California ornament. They went on to say that Thingamabob needs to be protected, especially as it has the Bulldog (Nick Cannon’s own Masked Singer costume), complete with a tackle box, on its tail. The commercial also showcased an eagle and a “Save the Thingamabob” donation jar with the phrase written over an image of a bell.

Thingamabob got the judges on their feet with his shockingly powerful rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” After his performance, Thingamabob said that he’s always been a big rock fan and that he wants his voice to be the biggest clue in his Masked Singer journey. Ken Jeong took a cue from the performance and suggested that it could be Metallica’s own James Hedfield. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were both thinking along the lines of an athlete and guessed Chris Jericho and Terrell Owens, respectively.

