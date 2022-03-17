‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Ram Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 7 kicked off with an epic premiere last week, so the second episode had some high standards to live up to. Two performers had the first-ever duel in Masked Singer history, while the four panelists and guest star Eric Stonestreet continued making outrageous guesses for the mystery singers. Host Nick Cannon called The Masked Singer “America’s best-kept secret” at the top of the show, but it’s no secret that people will still be talking about the shocking ending on Thursday.

Which celebrity was sent back to their “celebrity home made of solid gold,” as Cannon said? Check out PopCulture.com’s live blog to find out how the premiere unfolded and who was under the mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Intro: Dueling Masks — 8:05 p.m. ET

The top of the episode included Cannon introducing the new rules for the first duel in Masked Singer history. There will only be four contestants tonight, and the bottom two will then duel before the audience’s final vote to decide who survives. Cannon also introduced Stonestreet as the guest panel. The Modern Family star, who is hosting Fox’s new Domino Masters series, believes he would really be a member of “Team Bad.”

Firefly Wants Some TLC from a PYT — 7:10 p.m. ET

Firefly continued to prove why she must be a star known for singing when she performed Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” Last week, Firefly began choking during her first performance, but was allowed to take the stage again to finish performing “Ain’t Nobody.” This time, Firefly’s performance came off without a hitch.

Firefly then got the first mega clue of the season, with the Men in Black showing off a giant picture of Pharrell Williams. Firefly called Williams one of the “mega keys” of her career. This inspired Stonestreet to guess Aisha Tyler. Robin Thicke picked Keisha Cole, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Lauryn Hill.

Cyclops Has a ‘Suspicious Mind’ — 8:18 p.m. ET

Cyclops took the stage next to perform Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” Unlike Firefly, he can’t do much dancing thanks to the heavy mask. The panelists noted how differently Cyclops sounded in week two.

Cyclops’ mega clue was a meteorite that crashed in 1988. It was found in Ken Jeong’s backyard and came from a “galaxy far, far away.” Jeong guessed that it was Chris Pratt because Cyclops might be a guardian from a galaxy! Stonestreet thought it was John Lithgow from Third Rock from the Sun. Scherzinger picked Rob Thomas because the meteorite is a rock, and Thomas is a rock singer.

Ram Learns to Fly — 8:30 p.m. ET

This performance has us lookin' to the sky for clues on who #RamMask could be! 😂 #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/uz7gXz70L3 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 17, 2022

Up next was Ram, who performed Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly,” although his giant cape might have made flying a little difficult. Stonestreet was convinced that Ram is someone who knows him. Ram also called Stonestreet “Old E,” which further convinced everyone Ram worked with Stonestreet.

The mega clue was an award show envelope Ram will add to his “collection.” Jeong suggested Jason Sudeikis, while Stonestreet guessed his Modern Family co-star Ty Burrell. Janny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Jason Biggs, but Ram said Biggs “couldn’t fill” his costume out. Before the commercial, Kate Hudson popped in to wish Ram good luck for the rest of the season.

Thingamabob Gives a ‘Perfect’ Performance — 8:40 p.m. ET

Thingamabob continued to impress this week with his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The Men in Black came out carrying shields, which were Thingamabob’s mega clue. “I left my trident backstage, but I still wanted to rock these shields to show America I’m ready for battle,” Thingamabob said. McCarthy Wahlberg picked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, while Stonestreet picked The Rock’s Ballers co-star Omar Benson Miller. Thicke picked Aquaman star Jason Momoa because of the trident reference.

Duelists Announced — 8:43 p.m. ET

https://twitter.com/NickCannon/status/1504256935834521605?s=20&t=Nhh0R_MpiAp7pyfu4PyFFw

After Thingamabob’s performance, it was time to unveil the lineup for the first duel. Surprisingly, the in-studio audience picked Thingamabob and Cyclops to move on, forcing Firefly and Ram to duel for the last spot. Ram stayed on the stage, but Firefly left! The panelists were completely shocked by Firefly not making it. Eventually, Firefly was coaxed back to the stage.

The Duel: Did a Ram Squash the Firefly? — 8:52 p.m. ET

The Western theme from the season premiere opener returned for the first singing duel of the season. Ram performed John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” while Firefly sang Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman.” The performances were both great, but there needed to be one more commercial break before someone could be unmasked.

Ram Unmasked — 8:58 p.m. ET

In the end, Firefly survived; Ram was eliminated. McCarthy was still convinced Ram is Biggs, while Scherzinger guessed surfer Kelly Slater. Jeong was still convinced it was Sudeikis (even though he’s probably in London filming Ted Lasso right now). Stonestreet changed his guess to his Domino Masters co-star Joe Buck, and Thicke agreed with the actor’s pick. Eventually, Ram pulled off his helmet, revealing Buck, meaning Stonestreet and Thicke were correct. Next week, two singers will be unmasked.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the action live, you can head to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Of course, all of the episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.