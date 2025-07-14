Major Animated Show Confirmed to End After Season 4

The adventures of I.M.P. are coming to a close on Amazon Prime Video.

Helluva Boss, an animated series that focused on a company of demons in hell who provide hitman services to the living, is set to end with its fourth season. The second season concluded near the end of last December.

The series, well-known for its crass humor, elaborate musical numbers, and frequent use of profanities, was created in 2019 by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano. It exists in the same fictional universe as Prime Video’s other hit animated series Hazbin Hotel, which (as you might guess) focuses on a hotel in Hell.

A new interview with series co-creator Brandon Rogers (who also voices the main character, Blitzo) from ComicBook.com confirmed the series would be ending soon as a way to go out on top.

“It’s always been four seasons. We’ve always known that from the very beginning and we’ve known how it’s going to end. Some folks have a canon in their head about what they think is going to happen and when it doesn’t, they might think the writing’s gone downhill,” Rogers said. “No, we’ve always known where it’s going. I really respect writers who know when to call it quits on a story and we didn’t want a story that goes on and on forever, and that’s why it’s four seasons.”

Both seasons of Helluva Boss are streaming now on Prime Video.