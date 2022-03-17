Who Is Cyclops in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7?

The Masked Singer is finally back on Fox. Season 7 kicked off with a bevy of wild competitors trying their hand at the singing challenge. One of those very contestants is Cyclops, who is already striking fear amongst the competition. But, who’s actually behind the Cyclops mask?

For Season 7, The Masked Singer decided not to place the contestants into simple “A” and “B” groups. Instead, they took a note from the Wild West. The Fox competition placed the competitors into three categories — the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly. Which of these groups will come out on top?

Cyclops certainly has a shot at winning it all. Before that point, the mystery figure will likely have you wondering — who is the Cyclops?

Season 7, Episode 2 – ‘Masks at Dawn – Round 1’

Cyclops showed off another side to himself by singing Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” His performance, and impressive vocals, led the judges down a different path. But, Cyclops’ “mega clue” did help. His clue was a meteorite that crashed to the Earth in 1988. Jeong thought that this could denote a tie-in with Guardians of the Galaxy and guessed Chris Pratt. Guest judge Eric Stonestreet was thinking that it could be John Lithgow. Scherzinger guessed rockstar Rob Thomas.

Season 7 Premiere

Cyclops’ commercial showcased the “bad” character in his element. The masked singer could be seen lurking “under dusty beds” and scouring a bedroom, which contained a compass that indicated southeast. The bedroom also contained a framed photograph of a turtle wearing a cowboy hat. Cyclops even has his own comic book, which was haphazardly placed in the room and read “Evil Beastie” on it.

Cyclops rocked out on stage by performing Creed’s “My Sacrifice.” He seemed to throw the judges off of his scent as their guesses truly ran the gamut. Jenny McCarthy suggested Cobra Kai‘s William Sabka, Nicole Scherzinger went with Danny McBride, and Robin Thicke thought that it could be Ridiculousness‘ Rob Dyrdek.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you’re not able to watch it live, you can always turn to FuboTV. The streaming service is currently offering a free trial for new subscribers. Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer will be available on Hulu the day after they air.