Who Is Ram in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7?

The Masked Singer is officially back in action! Season 7 has kicked off with a new crop of contestants who are vying for the Golden Mask prize. One of those contestants is the Ram, who entered the fray during the Season 7 premiere. So, who is the Ram?

For Season 7, The Masked Singer is going for a Wild West theme. They placed the contestants into three groups — the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly. The Ram is a part of the “Bad” group and is one of the most intimidating ones of the bunch. Does he have what it takes to win the singing competition though?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ram’s introduction during the Season 7 premiere likely sparked one question in particular — who is he? Read on for all of the clues you need to know about Ram’s true identity.

Season 7 Premiere

The Ram is here to bring the swagger to the Masked Singer stage. The “bad” guy’s “clue-mercial” showcased him at the theater for “Hamlet x Macbeth.” As he did his “yearly steering” in front of a crystal mirror with antlers on it, he scored a touchdown (as exemplified by a ref). While putting his steering skills to the test on another individual, he placed a coin into a piggy bank that read, “Quarter Return.”

Ram kept the “baddie” vibes going for his rendition of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me.” While speaking with the judges, Ram said that he’s used to being under these “lights” as well as hearing some cheers and boos. The judges picked up on some of the football-related clues, which led Jenny McCarthy to guess Jim Harbaugh. Ken Jeong thought that it could be an actual member of the L.A. Rams team, Matthew Stafford. Robin Thicke was thinking more along the lines of one of the Manning brothers, Peyton or Eli.

Season 7, Episode 2 – ‘Masks at Dawn – Round 1’

Ram tried his best during the second week of the competition, performing the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly.” His performance had the judges guessing a wide range of individuals including Jason Sudeikis and Ty Burrell. While Ram gave it his all, he was tasked with taking part in the night’s “duel” against the Firefly. As a result, he had to sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in an effort to make it through to the next round.

https://twitter.com/MaskedSingerFOX/status/1504261814825242626

Alas, he wasn’t able to beat the Firefly, who gave a powerful performance of Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman.” He subsequently had to remove his mask, whereupon he revealed that he was sports commentator Joe Buck. The guest judge for the week, Eric Stonestreet, instantly clocked Buck’s voice as he does voiceovers for the actor’s new series, Domino Masters.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. There’s no need to worry if you can’t catch the action live, as you can always check out FuboTV. The streaming service is even offering a free trial for new subscribers. As always, news episodes of The Masked Singer will be available on Hulu the day after they air.