HGTV Fan-Favorite Series Returns With New Season

The Home Town franchise continues to expand, but that does not mean HGTV has forgotten about the original series that made Ben Napier and Erin Napier household names. The new season of the original series will debut on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV, providing viewers with plenty of unique ideas for their Christmas presents. Fans will watch the Napiers raise their two young daughters as they continue to bring their passion for restoration to properties throughout Laurel, Mississippi.

The new season begins with the couple helping their friend Jemarcus, an athlete and coach who is searching for his first home. They have known Jamarcus for years, dating back to Ben’s days as a young minister. They find two potential houses that fit Jamacrus’ personal style, so it is up to him to decide which is best. One house has a big kitchen, but the other features the best of Laurel craftsman charm. This promises to be an emotional hour as the couple makes Jamarcus’ dream come true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers will also get an intimate look at how the Napiers balance their renovation work with being the parents of two young children. They are parents to Helen, 4, and Mae, who was born in May. One subplot for the season also involves the Napiers’ renovation of their own farmhouse. Each new episode will be available to stream on Discovery+ the day they air on HGTV.

The Napiers have quickly become one of HGTV’s top stars, which means they have their own franchise. Earlier this year, Home Town Takeover became a huge hit for HGTV. The limited series had the couple travel to Wetumpka, Alabamam with their small town renovation charm. A follow-up series, Home Town Kickstart, will see the couple travel to other small towns to make lasting changes. It will debut in 2022.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” Ben said in a statement when the new show was announced earlier this month. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

Ben also has his own show, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. The series is exclusive to Discovery+, and each episode pairs Ben with a Discovery celebrity to create unique wood creations in his workshop. Season 2 also debuts on Dec. 26. HGTV also aired Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? on Saturday to catch viewers up on life in Wetumpka since the Napiers left.