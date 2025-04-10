‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Reveals Sad Passing of Beloved Collector

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of another figure of American Pickers fame.

The History Channel star, who launched the show in 2010 alongside the late Frank Fritz, revealed in an emotional tribute Monday that collector JP, who featured in a 2017 episode of American Pickers alongside his wife Nora, has died.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“20 years ago I bought a camera and a box of Mini DV tapes and started shooting my adventures picking across America,” Wolfe began the post. “The show was just a dream back then for a guy that was sleeping in his van and knocking on doors. But even then I knew how impactful and inspiring each collectors story could be to all of us….”

Wolfe penned the reflective message alongside a photo of himself, fellow American Pickers star Danielle Colby, and JP’s wife Nora, which was seemingly snapped when he and Colby “filmed with her a few days ago.” Wolfe went on to reveal that his history with Nora goes back much further, though, as he “met her and her husband JP back in 2017 when we shot an episode of American Pickers with them.”

“Her and JP have devoted their lives to their passions and collecting,” he continued. “With them both being artist and visual merchandisers you can only (imagine) the funky beautiful pieces they came across together.

Wolfe went on to sadly inform his 570,000 Instagram followers that “JP has unfortunately passed so what we shot recently was a tribute to a life well lived and the beauty that still remains thru all of his work. Noras energy has made such an impact on my life and Danny’s I can’t wait for you all to meet her.”

The comments section was flooded with condolences from fans, one fan writing, “as much as I like the picks I love the stories that come with them and the people that you meet along the way …beautiful.” Somebody else commented, “REST IN PEACE JP. Thanks for bringing us on your journey , fly high mate,” with a third person writing, “this post brought tears to my eyes. We’ve loved the adventures and I’m so glad you bought that camera and tapes and took the risks.”

Wolfe didn’t share when the episode featuring Nora would air, but the star recently revealed that American Pickers will take a brief hiatus this summer. The show has already been picked up for Season 27.