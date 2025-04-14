‘Dazed and Confused’ Star Dies by Suicide: Nicky Katt Was 54

Actor Nicky Katt died by suicide last Tuesday. He was 54.

Katt was known for his TV roles in Monk, Law & Order, and Boston Public—where he played Harry Senate for 49 episodes—and for his film roles in A Time To Kill, School of Rock, and Sin City. His most famous role is in Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, where he played tough guy Clint Bruno.

According to TMZ, Katt’s body was discovered hanging inside his Los Angeles apartment by his landlord.

The landlord had visited Katt’s apartment a week prior, telling him his rent was due and he needed to pay up.

Five days later, the landlord returned, and Katt’s apartment door was open. He walked inside and found his body hanging in his bedroom. Apparently, the actor did not leave a suicide note, and he was deceased for more than a day when he was found.

Katt married Annie Morse in 1999, but they divorced in 2001.

Born in South Dakota, Katt starred in plenty of major TV shows and movies from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. His last major role was in the 2013 HBO biopic Behind the Candelabra about the life of the flamboyant pianist Liberace, where he starred alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon as Mr. Y.