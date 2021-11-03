‘Home Town’s Ben Napier Teams up With ‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars in Christmas Special

Ben Napier is recruiting the help of two beloved Discovery Channel stars to help spread the joy of the season in a holiday spinoff of his hit discovery+ series Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. The renovation star will team up with Captain Sig Hansen, star of the Discovery series Deadliest Catch, and his daughter Mandy Hansen for Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, the streamer announced this week.

Set to premiere on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on discovery+, the special will see Napier welcoming the father-daughter duo into his workshop to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas. The Hansens won’t be the only surprise guests, though, as the special will also find Napier teaming up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss, host of Design Star: Next Gen. The trio will build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.

The holiday special comes amid the Season 2 renewal news for Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. A spinoff of Napier’s beloved HGTV series Home Town, the renovation series he stars in alongside wife Erin Napier, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop centers on Napier as he crafts new projects with famous friends. The series premiered on discovery+ in January 2021 and saw Napier joined by astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane. The streamer handed out a Season 2 renewal in August.

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for Home Town because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” Napier said at the time. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop is not the only Home Town holiday special Napier will star in. One year after the HGTV star and his wife left their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi to undertake a massive town-wide renovation project in Home Town Takeover, the couple is set to return to Wetumpka, Alabama to see how the renovations impacted the town’s residents. The one-hour special, titled Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?, is set to on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+. Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop will be available to stream on discovery+ on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.