3 Best Movies Peacock Just Added for April 2025

Peacock is constantly adding new movies all the time, which can make it hard to know what’s worth watching.

Here are the three best movies added to the streaming service this month.

No Country for Old Men

One of the best films of the century, this Western crime flick from the Coen Brothers is a stone-cold classic. Based on the 2005 novel by Cormac McCarthy, it stars Josh Brolin as a Vietnam War veteran who finds a large sum of money in the desert, and Javier Bardem as the assassin and human embodiment of evil tasked with getting the money back. Tommy Lee Jones also stars as the Texas sheriff investigating the crime. There might not be a more purely entertaining film than this one in the last 25 years.

Shutter Island

This psychological thriller from Martin Scorsese is ready to turn your brain inside out. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a Deputy U.S. Marshal who travels to a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island after one of the mentally patients has mysteriously gone missing. Mark Ruffalo plays his detective partner, Chuck Aule; screen legend Max von Sydow stars alongside Ben Kingsley as two doctors at the psychiatric hospital who assist the Marshals with their investigation into the patient’s disappearance. First-time viewers won’t see the end of this one coming.

Pulp Fiction

This is probably Quentin Tarantino’s best-known film, given how often an average person could see a poster of it in dorm rooms, restaurant bathrooms, and the like. And for good reason, too—this wacky crime comedy starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman is one of his best works. If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already seen it. Why not watch it again?