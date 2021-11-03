Ben and Erin Napier Return With New ‘Home Town Takeover’ Thanksgiving Weekend Special

Ben Napier and Erin Napier are back with a new show just in time for the holidays. The Napiers will be taking part in a special titled, Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?. The one-hour special will see the HGTV stars returning to Wetumpka, Alabama, to find out just how much Home Town Takeover impacted the town’s residents and those in the surrounding areas.

Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? will air on Thanksgiving weekend. On Tuesday, HGTV shared that the special will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Wetumpka was originally chosen by HGTV for a series of renovations that took place all across the town at various locations including restaurants, public spaces, and historic homes. Erin and Ben will be going back to Wetumpka in order to see how their hard work has paid off. Both Home Town Takeover and the follow-up special will be available to watch on HGTV and to stream on discovery+.

Home Town Takeover, which consisted of six episodes, premiered on HGTV in May 2021. Erin and Ben oversaw 12 major renovations, including an overhaul to an entire downtown street, in the town and in nearby areas. The series also featured a number of celebrity guests, including Sheryl Crow and HGTV stars such as Ty Pennington and Jasmine Roth. The renovations took place over the course of four months. On Instagram, Erin even noted that some of the renovations took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wetumpka was chosen after HGTV received around 5,000 submissions representing 2,300 towns across the United States.

“It’s too bad that small towns are so often undervalued because you can live a beautiful life in them,” Erin said when Home Town Takeover was first announced. “People really want to believe in a bright future in the place where they live, but rebuilding a town is no small feat. It takes every member of that community using their gifts and skills coming together to make a difference.” Jane Latman, the president of HGTV, said about the project, “Home Town Takeover will inspire small towns across America because it will show them the impact that neighbors, local leaders and a few friends working together can have on their community. We’ve seen the power of that in Laurel and we want to spark that same change in more small towns.”