Rebecca Gayheart Gave Update on Her and Eric Dane’s Marriage 1 Day Before He Announced ALS Diagnosis

The day before Eric Dane announced he had been diagnosed with ALS, Rebecca Gayheart shared an update on their relationship.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 53, filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 52, in March and told E! News on Wednesday that the two are the “best of friends” as they co-parent their two daughters.

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” said Gayheart, who shares children Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with Dane. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

Gayheart, who met Dane in 2003 and married him in 2004, continued, “I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

Actor Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

The following day, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. The nervous system disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes a progressive loss of muscle control, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” the Euphoria actor told PEOPLE. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”