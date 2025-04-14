‘Rock the Block’s Ty Pennington Teases ‘Bigger’ Competition in Season 6 (Exclusive)

Get ready for Rock the Block‘s biggest competition yet.

Before the HGTV show returns on Monday, April 14, host Ty Pennington opened up to PopCulture.com about the stacked competition of Season 6 as two rookie teams take on the Block for the first time while facing off against two veteran teams for bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

“This season is big,” Pennington told PopCulture. “It’s bigger lots, bigger houses, bigger views — I mean, the setting could not be more beautiful than the state of Utah. But I would say this is a really good sort of variety pack of talent and style competing for one trophy, which is a street sign.”

With just six weeks and $250,000 to renovate identical properties outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, each team of HGTV stars will be pushed to the limit as they transform their houses using their personal style in an attempt to clinch the highest appraisal value.

“I think there’s something that everyone’s gonna like with every team,” Pennington promised. “There’s gonna be something different.”

Giving more of a “city slicker” vibe are Alison Victoria (Sin City Rehab) and former Rock the Block champion Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less), while Pennington teased that Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp) are banking on their brotherly bond to help them in this new chance at the Rock the Block win.

Competing on the series for the first time will be married couples Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab), who bring their own South Dakota flair to the Block, and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha), who have an “island vibe” Pennington said viewers are sure to love.

“I think the way to really find out what an artist is capable of is to take them out of their comfort zone, throw them in the middle of a desert, and say, ‘Create the best work you’ve ever done,’” Pennington told PopCulture. “‘And you have the exact same supplies, materials, and square footage as everybody else. Now show us your best work.’ And so that’s why [Rock the Block] is my favorite show on HGTV.”

Judging the teams this season is a star-studded panel of experts, including Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak Hawk, former Rock the Block winner Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House, Divided By Design‘s Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, Battle on the Mountain‘s Kim Myles, and last season’s Rock the Block champions Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Unsellable Houses. Finally, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott will complete the final survey before joining Pennington to announce the winning team.

New to this season, the Battle on the Beach star teased, will be a switch to blind judging. “Honestly, I think it’s the greatest because you really get that reaction when you walk into a room, and you don’t care about who did this,” he said. “You’re really looking at the work instead of who did it, which I think is really, really helpful, because that’s what you want in art.”

Rock the Block Season 6 premieres Monday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.