Max to Add 2025 Thriller Just Weeks After Theatrical Run

One of the year’s biggest movies is already hitting streaming.

The 2025 sci-fi thriller Companion is being added to HBO Max less than three months after it hit theaters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film, which stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid and features Lukas Gage, Rupert Friend, Megan Suri, and Harvey Guillén in supporting roles, is one of the year’s best.

The film has the tagline “find someone made just for you,” and revolves around a group of friends on a vacation that erupts into chaos after discovering one of their friends is a robot created by the company Empathix to be a companion to another group members. Plenty of violence and plot twists ensue.

The film was a critical and commercial success, sporting a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes while making over $36 million on a $10 million budget. It has been compared positively to Fritz Lang’s 1927 classic Metropolis and the very similar 2014 sci-fi thriller Ex Machina from director Alex Garland.

Companion was written and directed by Drew Hancock, with help from Barbarian director Zach Cregger.

Cregger is soon to release Weapons, his Barbarian follow up starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, Luke Speakman, and Benedict Wong. It will release exclusively in theaters on August 8.

Companion will hit Max on April 18.