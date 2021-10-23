‘Home Town’ Family’s Lost Pet Found Months After Disappearing

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s family is a little more complete this weekend. Their daughter Helen’s long-lost bunny Madison suddenly reappeared, four months after she left their backyard. Erin, 36, and Ben, 38, are parents to daughters Helen, 3, and Mae, who was born in May. The family is now working on Home Town Season 6.

“Guys. Helen’s bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago. We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence,” Erin wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a funny photo of Ben holding Madison. “We looked everywhere for her. This morning, our director, [Kirk Durham], found her hopping down our street and [Ben] brought her home. Miracle bunny.” Erin also shared a video of Madison running around their backyard in her Instagram Story, with the caption “Miracle Madison.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Napiers have had their share of good news in 2021. The couple has become one of HGTV’s top stars, thanks to the success of Home Town and the spin-offs, Home Town Takeover and Discovery+’s Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. When Home Town was officially renewed for a sixth season in August, Ben’s Workshop was also picked up for a second season. Home Town‘s sixth season is set to debut next year.

On Oct. 4, Erin shared a photo of the couple with the clapboard for Season 6. “Day one of season SIX! Thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. Thank you times a million!!” she wrote in the caption. “Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” HGTV president Jane Latman said when the show was renewed. She said the series’ “inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans” helped the network “build yet another breakout franchise.”

The main Home Town series sees the Napiers restoring homes in Laurel, Mississippi. Fans have also seen their family grow over the years, which is part of the show’s appeal for many. In an interview with PopCulture.com in December, the Napiers said the most important thing for them is their family. “No, nothing’s more important. No job, no nothing,” Erin said at the time. “Nothing is more important than our daughter and making her our priority and our friends and our family who’ve been there way before there was a TV show.”

“I’ve got three brothers, and something I won’t compromise on is spending time with those brothers,” Ben explained. “If there is an opportunity, I will move heaven and earth and whatever else it takes to make that happen. And then I think that that’s the biggest thing. And then maybe that’s the case with anybody as they grow older and they get more established (and) invested in their work.”

