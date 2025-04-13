MasterChef is sticking around.

Fox has renewed the long-running cooking competition series for a 15th season.

Season 15 will premiere this summer with an all-new theme, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich will return with new judge Tiffany Derry, who previously appeared on Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat, and Great American Recipe and was nominated for a James Beard Award.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: L-R: Contestants with Gordon Ramsay in the “Restaurant Takeover” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Thursday, May 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

“Season after season, Gordon Ramsay and his team deliver limitless creativity and always raise the competitive bar, keeping MasterChef among the top cooking shows on television, as we saw again with its impressive performance last summer,” said Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network. “The long-standing, collaborative partnership we enjoy with Gordon, Joe, and the Endemol Shine North America team continues to bring compelling, differentiated experiences to our audience – a winning recipe we know will get even better by welcoming Tiffany’s fresh, expert perspective to the mix.”

“I’m beyond excited to join MasterChef as a judge for Season 15, which is unlike any other. For me, cooking has always been about passion, precision, and heart, and I can’t wait to bring my perspective to the table alongside Gordon and Joe,” Derry said. “The season challenges home cook duos in a whole new way, and it was so fun to see them rise to the occasion. Get ready for some incredible food, tough love, and maybe even a little spice!”

MASTERCHEF: L-R: Judge Joe Bastianich, host/judge Gordon Ramsay, and judge Aarón Sánchez in the “Trial by Fire” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 FOXMEDIA LLC. Cr: FOX.

For the first time ever, the new season of MasterChef will bring on pairs of home cooks who will participate together in the hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends, and divorcees – “relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date.” The Pressure Test is also making its return, as contestants cook for their lives to be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy, and the title of MasterChefs.

As of now, a premiere date for MasterChef: Dynamic Duos has not been released, but it’s likely that will be revealed in the coming weeks, as well as who will be competing. Even after 15 seasons, it’s nice to know that MasterChef can still keep things fresh and that Gordon Ramsay will continue to bring the fire. While waiting for the new season, all 14 seasons of MasterChef are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.