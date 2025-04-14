Rapper Dies of Colorectal Cancer: Bishop Brigante Was 46

Legendary Toronto battle rapper Bishop Brigante has died at age 46.

The rapper, born Nickolas Parra, passed away on Sunday, March 30 after a battle with colorectal cancer, his son, Lito, announced in a social media tribute.

“I never thought the day would come where I’d be writing to the world about such a tragedy,” he wrote. “My father was many things, but at most he was a fighter. He overcame so many obstacles in his lifetime and not once said something was “impossible”. I’ve spent the last 19 years learning from such an incredible man. An incredible man I’m so proud to call my father. Not only did he fight for himself, but he fought just as hard to make sure others wouldn’t go through the same trials.”

Brigante had been diagnosed with cancer in October 2023. His son said that the rapper “passed at peace while being surrounded by nothing but love and care,” adding that “none of this would have been possible without all of the love and support he was constantly receiving. A little goes a long way and my word I remember every single thing.”

“One thing he always told me was that when a day like this came, to remember the good times. We will always remember him as the light that brightened every room,” he continued in part. “Pops, your story doesn’t end here.. Your legacy will last forever.

I love you.”

Born and raised in Toronto, Brigante started battle rapping in the 1990s, initially “going neighbourhood to neighbourhood” before rising to become a legend in the local rap scene, per the Toronto Star. He went on to appear on BET’s 106 and Park, become the first Canadian to appear on the popular American freestyle segment, Friday Ricky Dred, and in 2008 signed a record deal in 2008 with Bodog Music.

Throughout his career, Brigante released singles like “Trust Nobody” and “It’s Fo’ Twenty,” and became vice president of the rap battle league King of the Dot Entertainment, which was founded by Travis “Organik” Fleetwood in 2008. KOTD also featured artists like Drake, Method Man, Raekwon, and MC Hammer.

“I never had an older brother until I met [Bishop Brigante]… I just want to say, I’m grateful to have had someone look out for me and look over me the way that Bishop did. We both connected through similar paths in the music industry and became brothers,” Organik wrote in tribute of the late rapper. “This one is tough and will be tough… Going to miss the much needed life talks and all the memories. Life is so unfair. Rest in peace to the Godfather of Toronto Hip Hop; and my good friend.”

Outside of his music career, Brigante also appeared in several movies and TV series, including a role in Narc in 2002, and organized a campaign urging the Ontario government to lower the colonoscopy screening age from 50 to 30.