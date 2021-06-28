'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Sweet New Photo of 4-Week-Old Daughter

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier shared another adorable photo of her 4-week-old daughter Mae over the weekend. This time, the HGTV personality showed off Mae's growing legs. Napier, 35, has continued a policy she set for her and Ben Napier's older daughter, Helen, 4, by not sharing a photo of Mae's face to protect her daughter's privacy.

The new post simply shows Mae's legs. "Plumping up," Napier wrote in the caption, adding a smiling face with hearts emoji. Napier did not allow fans to comment on the post, but over 119,000 have liked it. Earlier last week, Napier posted a photo of Ben and Helen at the shore of a lake. "Fishergirl and pappaw (w tangled pool hair)," she wrote in the caption.

Mae was born on May 28, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches, the Napiers told PEOPLE last month. "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other," they said at the time. Mae is named after Napier's late Aunt Mae.

Although Napier is willing to give fans a selective look at her and Ben's lives when the Home Town cameras are not rolling, she has seen the negative side of social media many times. In December 2020, she deleted a photo of Helen after trolls posted "cruel" comments about their daughter's hair and how the family was handling the coronavirus pandemic. Napier later posted a photo of the Home Town camera crew, along with a long statement pointing out that she does not show every aspect of her life on social media.

Napier deleted the photo with the negative comments to be a "good steward" of her daughter's image. "Those comments and the people who make them are not welcome here. Full stop," she wrote. "If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I’ll be glad to help you do that."

The Napiers have established themselves as two of HGTV's biggest stars, especially after their spin-off Home Town Takeover was a smash hit. The limited series showed the couple taking their skills from Laurel, Mississippi to Wetumpka, Alabama. "So many people want to do what has happened in Laurel in their town, and they're coming to us and asking us for advice and so we felt like this would be a good way to kind of say this can happen anywhere," Ben told PopCulture in an April interview. "It doesn't have to be Laurel." Erin added that the goal of the series was to show the "universal truths in revitalizing small-town America."