‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Slams Kenya Moore’s ‘Despicable’ Actions After Her Dramatic Exit

Porsha Williams is opening up about Kenya Moore’s controversial exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo star, 43, spoke out about Moore’s “despicable” actions just days after her co-star showed off explicit photos of castmate Brittany Eady, 37, during Sunday’s episode of RHOA at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

“Each poster board that she showed — they could not show it on the show, which I’m so glad and thankful to Bravo for blurring it out and cutting out [the] majority of what despicable things Kenya said about Brit,” Williams said in a lengthy YouTube video posted Thursday. “I’m so glad they took it out.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 6: Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore attend Kenya Moore’s hair spa grand opening at Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Bravo subsequently decided that Moore, 54, would not be able to return to the show for the rest of the season after conducting an investigation into the incident.

Williams said that while she wants “to have a good relationship with Kenya,” she felt like everything that happened “was awful.” The reality star also claimed that one of her fellow Housewives may have also been involved in Moore’s downfall.

“One of these Housewives who is still on the show is the one who gave Kenya a big part of that nude information,” she claimed. “Who did all this research? Who did it besides the Housewife who gave you the footage? It was a lot.”

Williams also claimed one of the current RHOA castmates went to producers to try and get Moore fired, which she thought was “crazy,” despite everything that happened. “We’re all trying to make a living for our kids and our families,” she said. “I would never … call for nobody to get fired … But this person went behind closed doors and asked for Kenya to be fired. Multiple times. And this person is still on the show.”

Even after everything that’s happened between Moore and Eady, Williams still is holding out hope the two women can reconcile, as they “both played a part” in how their animosity escalated.

“I feel like there is a place where they can move on but that place has to be agreed upon by both of them,” she said. “I feel like these two women can sit down and talk and say, ‘I hit you where your trauma was.’”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.